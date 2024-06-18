Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The town hall resumed its online services. SUR
Benalmádena town hall restores all public services following last week&#039;s cyber attack
Technology

Benalmádena town hall restores all public services following last week's cyber attack

As from today (Tuesday 18 June), the online services that were deactivated while the security checks were carried out will be fully operational. However, teleworking for staff will continue to be suspended

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 10:09

Compartir

Following last week's cyber attack, Benalmádena town hall has announced that the municipal website has been restored and that as from today (Tuesday 18 June), the rest of the online services that were deactivated while the security checks were carried out will be fully operational. However, teleworking for public employees will continue to be suspended “with the intention of further strengthening the access modality”.

The council said that the systems support department has been working “without rest” since last Tuesday, when, at 9pm, they activated security protocols, cutting off all online access to municipal systems and deactivating all servers. During the last seven days, the staff have worked in a “coordinated, planned and joint” manner with Spain's national cryptology centre and the company specialised in cybersecurity, SDos, as well as with other organisations and institutions.

An exhaustive analysis has been carried out of the input and output data flow, of the profiles of the 718 authorised users, and of the 49 municipal servers. “The opinion of the audit and the experts is clear: there has been no data theft or installation of malicious programs,” the council said.

“The panel of external crisis experts consider that the maximum levels of security and privacy have been maintained despite the attack, thanks to the early warning system of the cryptological centre, which is integrated into the National SOC Network. (cybersecurity operations).

