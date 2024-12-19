Benalmádena town hall announces social housing project, the first of its kind in 20 years

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Thursday, 19 December 2024, 17:30

The mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, accompanied by the finance councillor, José Miguel Muriel, has signed a contract for land in the area of Rocas Blancas to be used for the construction of almost 200 social houses for residents of the municipality, young people and people with special needs. The agreement with the landowner, Blue Heaven Santangelo, represents an investment of five million euros from the municipal surplus, through a credit supplement that will address a 20-year demand.

“With the signing of this agreement, a whole year and a half of hard work since we arrived to start building homes for those who need it most comes to an end," said the mayor.

"Young people and people with special needs have been waiting for this moment for a long time. It is great news that shows that this government team fulfils the commitments it makes to the citizens to build the Benalmádena that we all deserve," he added.

The housing will be developed on a plot of land that was put up for sale through a public tender in an open, public, and transparent process, the award of which has been resolved this week.

"It is our response to the serious problem that the people of Benalmadena suffer every day, such as access to housing, a situation that would not be so pressing if in the last 20 years action had been taken to provide solutions. But unfortunately, this has not been the case, nothing has been done by the town hall in the last two decades to improve young people's access to housing," Lara said.