Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mayor Juan Antonio Lara signs the contract. SUR
Benalmádena town hall announces social housing project, the first of its kind in 20 years
Housing crisis

Benalmádena town hall announces social housing project, the first of its kind in 20 years

The mayor has signed a contract for land in the Rocas Blancas area to be used for the construction of almost 200 homes for residents of the municipality, young people and those with special needs

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Thursday, 19 December 2024, 17:30

The mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, accompanied by the finance councillor, José Miguel Muriel, has signed a contract for land in the area of Rocas Blancas to be used for the construction of almost 200 social houses for residents of the municipality, young people and people with special needs. The agreement with the landowner, Blue Heaven Santangelo, represents an investment of five million euros from the municipal surplus, through a credit supplement that will address a 20-year demand.

“With the signing of this agreement, a whole year and a half of hard work since we arrived to start building homes for those who need it most comes to an end," said the mayor.

"Young people and people with special needs have been waiting for this moment for a long time. It is great news that shows that this government team fulfils the commitments it makes to the citizens to build the Benalmádena that we all deserve," he added.

The housing will be developed on a plot of land that was put up for sale through a public tender in an open, public, and transparent process, the award of which has been resolved this week.

"It is our response to the serious problem that the people of Benalmadena suffer every day, such as access to housing, a situation that would not be so pressing if in the last 20 years action had been taken to provide solutions. But unfortunately, this has not been the case, nothing has been done by the town hall in the last two decades to improve young people's access to housing," Lara said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Major work starts to improve Costa del Sol beaches
  2. 2 Tourism in east of Malaga province up by 17 per cent
  3. 3 Goal-hungry Malaga CF put on a festive show for their fans
  4. 4 Malaga town's giant musical instruments vandalised by 'hooligans'
  5. 5 Food and toy drive helps support 33 families and 48 children on Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Giants of Spanish pop confirmed for Costa del Sol music festival next year
  7. 7 A global tour of festive traditions in Benalmádena
  8. 8 Charity Christmas dinner raises 'much needed' funds for Mijas animal shelter
  9. 9 Gibraltar police officers commended for bravery while attempting to rescue family from blazing apartment
  10. 10 Fuengirola youngsters invited to start New Year 'healthy' with free mountain hike

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Benalmádena town hall announces social housing project, the first of its kind in 20 years