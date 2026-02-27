Benalmádena to build 230 subsidised housing units as council tenders plot

Plot of land in Rocas Blancas where the subsidised housing development will be built.

The project to construct 230 subsidised housing units (VPO) in the Rocas Blancas area of Benalmádena is officially underway.

The town council has put the 29,379-square-metre plot out to tender months after acquiring the land specifically for affordable housing.

The starting price for the tender is set at €4,468,222.95 (excluding IVA)—the exact amount the council originally paid for the site. Notably, the purchase price will not be a deciding factor in the bidding process. Instead of rewarding the highest bidder, the council will evaluate proposals based on architectural quality, the category of housing, interior equipment (such as kitchens), and the previous experience of the firm in managing social housing projects.

"We are working against the clock to begin construction, but without losing sight of quality," explained Benalmádena’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara. "We cannot allow affordable housing to be associated with low quality. We are working with standards that guarantee a high level of excellence for our residents."

The Mayor noted that this project is running in parallel with a second development in collaboration with the firm Urbania. Together, the two initiatives will deliver over 500 subsidised units to the town.

"These projects will help us address immediate social demand, but they are not the only measures we are taking," said Lara. "Access to housing is this council’s primary concern, and we are developing a series of short-, medium-, and long-term strategies to alleviate the problem."

The Rocas Blancas plot was originally designated for 192 homes. However, the capacity was increased to 230 units following the council's unanimous adoption of the Junta de Andalucía’s Decree-Law 1/2024 (formally adopted in June).

This legislation encourages the construction of subsidised housing by allowing a 20% increase in housing density and a 10% increase in buildable area on undeveloped plots specifically earmarked for social projects.