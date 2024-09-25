Benalmádena supports Spanish cancer association's research day initiative

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 12:56 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

In order to highlight World Cancer Research Day (26 September), Benalmádena town hall participated in an information day at the Vithas Xanit Hospital on Tuesday, an initiative organised by the Spanish cancer association (AECC). The main objective of the day, which had the support of volunteers of the local branch of the association, was to highlight the fundamental role of clinical research in the fight against the disease and to raise awareness of the importance of cancer research.

Citizen participation councillor María Luisa Robles, who attended the event said, “One of the main challenges to end this disease is to promote and reinforce cancer research as a social factor to improve the survival rates and quality of life of the people affected.”

The councillor thanked the AECC for “its great social work in favour of the people of Benalmádena, adding, that “initiatives like these give us all an opportunity to carry out coordinated actions that cover all the areas necessary for the advancement of cancer research”.

“The AECC has been promoting and increasing research every year for more than five decades. It is expected that by 2030 there will be a new diagnosis every two minutes. In this context it is vital to promote cancer research, as survival from the disease depends to a large extent on it,” the councillor said.

Robles pointed out that the AECC has launched 'Everyone against cancer', a campaign with the aim of exceeding 70 per cent average survival. “To achieve this, it is not only necessary to support research, but also to increase investment, especially in those types of cancer with low survival rate," she declared,