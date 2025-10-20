Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The afternoon included figure skating performances. SUR
Community spirit

Benalmádena shows its charitable spirit during reopening of town's ice rink

The event brought together local residents and visitors in support of a young local girl who needs financial help to cover the medical treatments required for the serious illness she is battling

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Monday, 20 October 2025, 12:49

Benalmádena hosted the eagerly awaited opening of the ice rink on Friday (17 October), which coincided with a fundraising event that brought together local residents and visitors in support of a young local girl who needs financial help to cover the medical treatments required for the serious illness she is battling. Under the slogan ‘Todos con Leonor’ (all with Leonor), attendees enjoyed an afternoon of family-friendly activities, including figure skating performances, entertainment, raffles and children’s activities.

Although the town hall has not yet released the final total raised, it said that all funds from the two-euro entry fee and money raised on the day will go towards the cause.

The opening was attended by commerce councillor Raúl Campos, who expressed his gratitude for the community’s participation and charitable spirit. “Benalmádena has once again shown its big heart. Seeing so many people united for a cause like Leonor’s is a reflection of the values we share as a town,” he said

Campos also underlined the importance of the facility, currently the only one operating in Andalucía, which, he said, “represents an important sporting and tourism asset for our municipality”.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Vuelo de las Libélulas organisation, which described the efforts of all involved as a “shining example of solidarity”.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol netball team to represent Andalucía in first ever Spanish championship
  2. 2 Artworld mystery as Picasso painting disappears on way from Madrid to Granada exhibition
  3. 3 US group Democrats Abroad calls anti-Trump protest for Malaga on Saturday
  4. 4 End of the road for horse-drawn carriage rides for tourists in Malaga city: is it the right decision?
  5. 5 Highly contagious
  6. 6 Creating Complete Spaces: Design, Construction, and Care for Every Environment
  7. 7 Torremolinos unveils record employment figures
  8. 8 Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Jelly palm
  9. 9 Almijara Bowls Club Nerja cuts ribbon on long-awaited new greens and club house
  10. 10 The Psychedelic Furs stop off in Malaga during world tour

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Benalmádena shows its charitable spirit during reopening of town's ice rink

Benalmádena shows its charitable spirit during reopening of town&#039;s ice rink