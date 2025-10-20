Benalmádena shows its charitable spirit during reopening of town's ice rink

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Monday, 20 October 2025, 12:49 Share

Benalmádena hosted the eagerly awaited opening of the ice rink on Friday (17 October), which coincided with a fundraising event that brought together local residents and visitors in support of a young local girl who needs financial help to cover the medical treatments required for the serious illness she is battling. Under the slogan ‘Todos con Leonor’ (all with Leonor), attendees enjoyed an afternoon of family-friendly activities, including figure skating performances, entertainment, raffles and children’s activities.

Although the town hall has not yet released the final total raised, it said that all funds from the two-euro entry fee and money raised on the day will go towards the cause.

The opening was attended by commerce councillor Raúl Campos, who expressed his gratitude for the community’s participation and charitable spirit. “Benalmádena has once again shown its big heart. Seeing so many people united for a cause like Leonor’s is a reflection of the values we share as a town,” he said

Campos also underlined the importance of the facility, currently the only one operating in Andalucía, which, he said, “represents an important sporting and tourism asset for our municipality”.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Vuelo de las Libélulas organisation, which described the efforts of all involved as a “shining example of solidarity”.