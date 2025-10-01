Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Leonor's family has launched a fundraising campaign in collaboration with shopkeepers and with the support of the town hall, through the association El Vuelo de las Libélulas. SUR
Community spirit

Benalmádena sends out SOS for vaccine funding for local girl with brain tumour

Leonor's family has launched a fundraising campaign in collaboration with an association and with the support of local shopkeepers and the town hall

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 11:46

Her name is Leonor. She lives in Benalmádena and at just 14 years old she needs the help of people to fund access to a vaccine to help her combat a brain tumour. The vaccine is supplied in Germany and it is what she needs in order to gain time until she has access to other possible treatments, as the tumour is currently inoperable.

Through the El Vuelo de las Libélulas association, Leonor's family has launched a fundraising campaign in collaboration with the association of traders and business owners of Benalmádena (ACEB) and the town hall.

Businesses in Benalmádena will be able to make a donation in exchange for a sticker provided by El Vuelo de las Libélulas, which in a way acknowledges their contribution to the fight led by Leonor and her family. In addition, ACEB is planning an information campaign in order to spread the word about the initiative.

Anyone who wants to help Leonor can make a donation through the online money transfer service Bizum via the 08672 number, with reference "Leonor". Another option is to contact El Vuelo de las Libélulas directly and make a donation through the association.

