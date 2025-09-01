Benalmádena rounds off 'excellent summer' with one 'most successful' Arab souks in recent years

Tony Bryant Benalmádena t Monday, 1 September 2025, 14:03 Share

Benalmádena town hall has announced that the traditional Arab souk held in the Pueblo last weekend marked one of its “most successful years”, attracting an estimated 3,000 people per day. Organised by the council’s commerce department, the event featured more than 40 craft stalls, a wide range of cuisine, workshops, shows and music – “all set within an environment paying tribute to the town’s cultural roots and heritage”.

“This has been one of the best souks in recent years, both in terms of participation and public response, as well as the quality of the activities,” said councillor Raúl Campos, who also highlighted the work carried out by the collaborating groups.

One of the major innovations this year was the expansion of the area where the activities were held, which the councillor said had helped to revitalise areas of the old town long requested by residents and traders. Another highlight was the use of new spaces for dining, such as the outside area on Avenida Juan Luis Peralta. “Using this area for part of the food offer has been a great success and we are not ruling out repeating it in future editions,” Campos explained.

The souk also provided an important economic boost for local trade and for the more than 40 artisans from different parts of Spain.

“Sales have been very positive, both for the artisans and for the local hospitality sector. The event has helped to round off an excellent summer season and reaffirms our commitment to small traders and entrepreneurs,” the councillor concluded.