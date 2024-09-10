Benalmádena on 'right track' to attract more tourists from places as diverse as China and Poland

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 13:29 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena's councillor for beaches, tourism and foreign residents Presi Aguilera has announced various actions that have been carried out at the start of the new political year, which she said included various strategies and actions focused on capturing new markets such as China or the Nordic countries, as well as consolidating other markets that are “growing again with great strength”, such as Germany.

The councillor highlighted the destination’s excellent 2024 summer season, which, according to data provided by the Aehcos hoteliers' association, reached 97.64 per cent hotel occupancy in August, "figures that reveal to us we are on the right track, capturing new markets, while promoting large events and our traditions".

Aguilera said that the municipality attended various tourism fairs in order to promote the town and “capture a wider market”, such as the FITUR world travel market, the ITB in Berlin, the IFTM in Paris, Expovacaciones in Bilbao, and B-Travel in Barcelona.

Along with these initiatives, the councillor said: “We have chosen to strengthen the lines of collaboration with other towns and cities to capture other markets, such as Poland, and China, especially the city of Dongying, with which Benalmádena has recently been twinned.”

She also praised the creation of a virtual tourism platform and the agreement for a strategic plan with experts from the University of Malaga (UMA).

In terms of beaches, Aguilera explained that new initiatives for cleaning and preservation had been implemented, as well as the regeneration of emblematic beaches such as Santa Ana, El Bil Bil, Arroyo de la Miel, Melilleros, Torrequebrada and Torrevigía. Along with this, the adapted bathing service for people with mobility restrictions was implemented in Carvajal and Fuente de la Salud.

Aguilera pointed out that other initiatives had enforced the town’s international appeal, which included new events like the ‘Fiesta del Turismo', and the town’s first Pride celebrations, as well as the numerous parties dedicated to the municipality’s American, Argentinean, British, German, Hindu and Muslim communities.