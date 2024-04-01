Benalmádena reschedules traditional Easter production involving a cast of more than 150 local actors

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Monday, 1 April 2024, 12:33 Compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena will continue with its Holy Week celebrations this weekend, when it will present El Paso, a traditional theatrical performance of the Passion, a production which was originally planned to take place last Thursday and Friday, but which had to be postponed due to the heavy rain.

The three-hour performance, which is divided into 30 acts and includes more than 150 local amateur actors, will recreate the last days of the life of Jesus using a script that was published in the 19th century. This popular tradition first began in the town during the 1940s, and today it is considered one of its most important parts of Semana Santa.

The event, which was declared a unique festival of tourist interest by the Malaga provincial authority, will be held at the Virgen de Lourdes Rustic Park in Benalmádena Pueblo (also known as Parque Retamar) on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 April from 11am.

The town hall said “This impressive recreation, with great actors and set and clothes designers, has made this production a benchmark in the province of Malaga.”