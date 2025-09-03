Benalmádena unveils plans to modernise landmark El Bil Bil castle annex

José Carlos García Benalmádena Wednesday, 3 September 2025, 16:24 Share

Benalmádena town hall is finalising the awarding of the contract for the refurbishment of one of the most emblematic buildings in the municipality: the architectural landmark El Bil Bil castle. The project, as explained by councillor for tourism Presi Aguilera, will involve the modernisation of this space built in 1927. The town acquired it in 1970 with the intention of turning it into a "modern and functional landmark - a gateway to the natural, contemporary and welcoming character of the town". The intervention is worth 827,096.15 euros and has a subsidy of 654,001 euros, charged to the tourism sustainability plan.

The work will recover the castle's annex - the building at the entrance to the complex - for public use. The space will be divided into two wings, one of which will house the tourist information office, which until now was temporarily housed at the entrance to the castle. The new space will have an office and a customer service area. The planned design is contemporary, with open and wide spaces.

Throughout the annex building, windows and shutters will be replaced to improve thermal and acoustic performance; electrical, lighting, plumbing, telecommunications and fire installations will be renewed; the roof will be waterproofed; photovoltaic panels will be installed; and the toilets will be renovated.

A 'modern' building

The available space of the castle will be enlarged by moving the tourist office and the facades, while woodwork and protective grilles will be repaired. In order to improve the air conditioning and energy efficiency of the building, the skylight that presides over the roof will be replaced by a more modern one and photovoltaic panels will be installed.

"El Bil Bil Castle is a Benalmádena landmark - one of our great tourist attractions and an essential part of the landscape of our coast, so it is important to update and improve its condition in line with the current features and turn it into a modern building," said Aguilera, highlighting the "significant grant" received for the project.