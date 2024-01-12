Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Benalmádena records a considerable drop in tourists from Finland in 2023, so what is it doing about it?

The town hall said that the municipality cannot afford to lose Finnish visitors, bearing in mind that one of the largest communities of expat Finns in the world is found in the neighbouring town of Fuengirola

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Friday, 12 January 2024, 11:07

After analysing data released by the Turismo Costa del Sol tourist board, Benalmádena town hall has announced a considerable decrease in Finnish tourists visiting the town. Last year, the town saw a drop of 2,200 visitors from Finland, which meant a loss of 8,000 overnight stays compared to 2022.

The town hall said that the municipality cannot afford to lose Finnish visitors, when in reality it should be very different, taking into account that one of the largest communities of Finnish residents in the world is found in the neighbouring town of Fuengirola. Tourism councillor Presi Aguilera said that this is “something that should be a pole of attraction from which the town should be benefiting”.

Aguilera expressed the need for greater promotion focused on the tastes and demands of the Nordic public, which she feels is one of the main reasons for the decrease in visits.

With a clear objective to recover the Nordic market that it has lost in the last year, Benalmádena will be promoted at the largest and tourism fair in northern Europe and the Baltic countries, the Matka Nordic Travel Fair, which will be held between 18 and 21 January in Helsinki.

Along with Benalmádena, other municipalities such as Torremolinos, Fuengirola, Mijas, Marbella and Antequera, will be present at the fair.

Benalmádena has already held meetings with several Finnish travel companies, and the Finnish National Olympic Committee and the Finnish Football Association, among others.

Aguilera explained that the idea is to position Benalmádena in Finland as a sports destination, highlighting its golf courses, range of leisure parks, the beauty and quality of its beaches, and the practice of outdoor recreational and sports activities.

“We are a reference destination for family tourism, given that we have plenty of attractions for all ages."

The fair, now in its tenth year, attracts approximately 1,000 exhibitors from 90 countries, and more than 70,000 visitors.

“For Benalmádena, this fair is key, because it contributes to the de-seasonalisation of tourism, since Nordic tourists visit us mainly in the winter months,” Aguilera said.

