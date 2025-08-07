Benalmádena Pueblo gears up for three days of festivities in honour of its patron

The procession of the Virgen de la Cruz during last year's festivities.

The Plaza de las Tres Culturas in Benalmádena Pueblo will once again host the festivities in honour of the town’s patron, Virgen de la Cruz, which takes place from 15 to 17 August with a varied musical line-up and activities for all the family.

Festivities councillor said that this day fair has become one of the most “anticipated” summer events in Benalmádena Pueblo, blending music, gastronomy and popular traditions.

“After the success of last year’s event, we are once again enthusiastically organising a fair designed for the enjoyment of local residents, families and visitors alike,” she said.

The fair will run from 1pm until 7pm each day, except on 15 August, the day of the procession of the Virgen de la Cruz, when the festivities will end at 6pm.

Once again, the Peña Caballista will manage the bar, offering food and drinks at reasonable prices – a collaboration for which Peña expressed her “special thanks”.

“Benalmádena town hall has prepared this fair with great care and dedication, keeping all audiences in mind and aiming to keep our traditions alive. We invite all locals and visitors to join us during these days of celebration in honour of our patron,” she concluded.