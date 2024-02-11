Benalmádena prepares new byelaw with financial penalties that will punish the ‘misuse’ of water

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Sunday, 11 February 2024, 09:11 Compartir Copiar enlace

The management and the responsible use of drinking water by the residents of Benalmádena is being set out in a new byelaw which is being drawn up by the local council. The aim is to improve the use of the town’s water resources given the extreme drought situation.

To achieve this, the new regulation provides for fines in the event of any "misuse" of drinking water. The, as yet unspecified, penalties will be used to "ensure compliance with the bans and restrictions", according to the councillor for Water and the Environment, Juan Olea.

"This local government team has worked hard, together with experts, promoting numerous saving measures to adapt to the restrictions imposed by the drought decrees," he said, adding that "the drafting of this ordinance is key to regulating the rational use of water resources". Once the text of the ordinance is finalised, it will have to go to the plenary for approval.

According to Olea, the council’s departments of Water, Security, and Emergencies and Operational Services are working together with the municipal water company, Emabesa, on the drafting of the text, in line with the conclusions of each of the anti-drought roundtables held.

"This new regulation will allow Benalmádena to be better prepared and have a useful tool to deal with drought situations, both now and in the future, bearing in mind that the problem of drought in our geographical area is cyclical and increasingly prolonged. It is necessary that we continue to work together with institutions and the public to address these scenarios,” Olea said. The councillor added that the town hall would continue to promote "the use of reclaimed water, as has been achieved last week with the reports for the maintenance in the Parque de la Paloma".

The councillor said that since last June, the town hall has convened five anti-drought roundtables and that various awareness campaigns have been launched with information initiatives aimed at all ages in public spaces and in schools.

In addition, the councillor said the town’s water pressure has been reduced and that an improvement in the efficiency of the network has been carried out to reduce leaks. The town hall has also removed the grass from several roundabouts in the municipality to "drastically reduce water consumption in these infrastructures".