Benalmádena reopens sports complex with new pitch after major refurb

After an investment of 372,000 euros and three and a half months of work, Benalmádena has opened its renovated sports complex named after one of its most illustrious sons, the footballer Francisco Alarcón 'Isco'. The complex, which now has a new artificial turf, along with a series of integral improvements that have been carried out at the request of local clubs and athletes, will be ready to host the first matches on Sunday.

"This municipal government has kept its word: to modernise this stadium and have it ready for the start of the season with the new installation of artificial turf, along with a series of actions that are the result of joint work between administrations," the town's mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, said. Lara also thanked the investment effort of the Junta de Andalucía, which has contributed 200,000 of the total cost, and whose delegate for tourism, culture and sport in Malaga, Carlos García, was present at the opening ceremony.

The refurbishment has included irrigation, changing rooms, hot water, lighting and a new artificial turf

"We have undertaken an action long awaited and promised for years by previous governments, a remodelling that never came: now, the municipal field has new artificial turf, new lighting, hot water and many other improvements that modernise these important facilities," sports councillor Alejandro Carretero added.

Irrigination, bar and other improvements

The work has also involved the installation of six irrigation systems to replace the existing sprinklers, as well as the installation of a new pump unit; the undergrounding of pipelines and surface cables for scoreboards and electricity, and improvements to the changing room facilities and the stands.

At the same time, the water collection and connection to the sewerage network has been improved and a concrete pavement has been installed on the north and west outer perimeter of the football pitch. Part of the artificial turf that had been removed, which was in good condition, has also been reused on the south outer side of the pitch. Similarly, the team benches have been refurbished and the metal enclosures of the pitch have been renewed.

In addition to all this, the bar will be completely remodelled; an action which, in Lara's words, "will complete the wide range of improvements that have been carried out and have been demanded for years by the clubs in the municipality".