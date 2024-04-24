Benalmádena may introduce 'deterrent' water cuts for those who do not comply with usage limit restrictions

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 16:02 Compartir Copiar enlace

The current drought crisis affecting the Costa del Sol is by no means the first, nor will it be the last. Experts say these long periods without significant rain will likely occur more frequently. On this basis, local councils, overwhelmed in recent months by the measures they have had to adopt following the water flow situation and the Junta's drought decrees, have drawn up a roadmap to regulate the efficient use of water and sanction those who do not comply with restrictions.

Benalmádena is one of the first councils on the coast to have drawn up one of these frameworks. It was due to be taken to this Wednesday's council meeting for initial approval. It also proposes a whole series of obligatory actions that must be taken in drought situations and if this is not done, town hall can issue fines of between 6,000 and 600,000 euros, depending on the type of rule breaking, which can be classified as minor, serious or very serious.

The town hall could also introduce 'deterrent' measures on those who do not comply with the drought restrictions such as reducing pressure, prohibiting the watering of green areas the washing of public and private surfaces or the filling and refilling of private pools, as well as the emptying of private pools, except in previously justified cases. But for the first time it establishes a regulatory framework for public swimming pools, such as the swimming pools of municipal sports facilities, but also hotel swimming pools, which have this classification.

According to the proposal, town hall will draw up a register of the public swimming pools in Benalmádena, as well as those for private use that have numerous users, such as those belonging to community associations, rural houses and residence halls. All of them will be obliged to carry out tests to check for possible leaks at least once a year. For newly built pools, a watertightness guarantee certificate issued by the builder or manufacturer will also be compulsory.

Mechanisms to reuse water

These newly built swimming pools, whether public or private, must also have the necessary facilities for collecting and reusing the water from them, when they need to be emptied, so the water can be used for other purposes. For existing swimming pools, a maximum period of two years is established for them to begin the necessary actions to adapt to these requirements.

The council will therefore be able to cut off the water supply "when excess consumption is detected that is incompatible with the decreed savings reductions". Specifically, the proposal establishes that "when consumption exceeds the permitted consumption per inhabitant per day, in accordance with the population registered in the property or in accordance with that which is accredited as actually residing in the same, the supply may be suspended". This deterrent suspension may not last more than two days, but may be repeated as many times as necessary until responsible consumption is achieved by the user in question.