The Sur Pipes Band will perform at the tourism day event in Benalmádena. SUR
Benalmádena to mark World Tourism Day with free guided tours and entertainment
World Tourism Day 2023

Benalmádena to mark World Tourism Day with free guided tours and entertainment

Similar activities have been organised in other towns along the Costa del Sol to mark the date on 27 September

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 15:05

Benalmádena town hall has organised a day of activities to mark World Tourism Day, which will take place at the Castillo El Bil Bil on Wednesday 27 September.

The event, which will be inaugurated at 1pm by Mayor, José Antonio Lara, will include live entertainment and cuisine from around the world.

The council has also organised a series of free guided tours of some of the municipality’s top sights, including the stupa and the botanical gardens in Parque La Paloma. The tours are limited to 30 people and reservations must be made via the turismo@benalmadena.es email address.

The entertainment will take place on the patio of the castle, located on the seafront in Benalmádena Costa, and will include performances by The Costa Soul Singers (4.30pm), The Sur Pipes Band ( 6.30pm), and the Costa’s only tribute to the music of Buddy Holly, which will be performed by Buddy and the Crickets (10pm).

There will also be flamenco recitals and two dance shows performed by the municipal music and dance school, and the Mariluz Márquez dance academy.

Similar activities have been organised in other towns along the Costa del Sol to mark the day on 27 September, an occasion that aims to raise awareness in the international community of the importance that tourism contributes at a social, cultural, political and economic level.

See the relevant town hall websites and social media pages for information and schedules.

