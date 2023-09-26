World Tourism Day: These are the Malaga museums and places of interest you can visit for free on Wednesday

SUR in English Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga's plethora of museums and tourist attractions can be visited for free on Wednesday 27 September when the province marks World Tourism Day.

A total of 34 sites will take part in the initiative, including the Picasso museum, CAC Málaga, Centre Pompidou, the cathedral and the Alcazaba. Malaga council has organised for the entry fees to be waived at most of the city's main attractions to mark World Tourism Day since 2004. This year, the theme is; sustainable tourism and green investments.

Others that can be enjoyed for free, including some with free guided tours, will be: Museum of Malaga; Picasso's Birthplace; Carmen Thyssen; the Collection of the Russian Museum Saint Petersburg; Revello de Toro Museum; the airport museum; the Jorge Rando Museum; the Gerald Brenan House; the Nereo Shipyard Ecomuseum; the Athenaeum of Malaga; Málaga Club de Fútbol museum and tour; the Glass and Crystal musuem; the Interactive Music museum. In addition, monuments such as the Gibralfaro fort, Roman theatre, English Cemetery, archaeological sites of La Araña, and the Botanical-Historical Garden of La Concepción will also participate in World Tourism Day by opening their doors for free.

The day has been celebrated by the World Tourism Organization (WTO) on 27 September since 1980, and each year aims to showcase how crucial tourism is to different destinations across the globe. This year The WTO is stressing "the need for more green investment, better oriented towards people, the planet and prosperity".

Last year, more than 24,000 people passed through the doors for free at Malaga city's many museums, exhibitons and landmarks - it was the highest attendance in four years.

Information brochure

Information about opening hours, location, booking and public transport is included in a leaflet provided by the city hall's tourism department which can be downloaded here.

The brochure can also be found at tourist offices and has been sent to some hotels across Malaga city and along the Costa del Sol, from Estepona to Nerja and in Frigiliana, Ronda and Antequera.