Benalmádena to mark World Alzheimer’s Day with series of events

Benalmádena has announced a programme of activities for World Alzheimer’s Day, which is observed every 21 September. Under the slogan ‘equalising rights,’ the initiative, led by the Benalmádena Alzheimer’s association (AFAB) with the support of the town hall, aims to raise awareness of the disease, support research and provide assistance to families caring for relatives suffering from the disease.

The initiative was announced during a press conference held at the Casa de la Cultura this Friday morning. This was attended by the social welfare councillor, Áurea Peralta, and AFAB president Maricruz Azuaga, who both emphasised the importance of strengthening institutional and citizen commitment in the face of a public health problem affecting an increasing number of people.

“Alzheimer’s not only erases memories; it also shakes the emotional and financial foundations of many families. The town hall is committed to offering support to those who care for and accompany loved ones, and these activities are a way of recognising their efforts and raising social awareness,” Peralta said.

The councillor highlighted the value of culture as a means of transformation and empathy. “Through concerts, performances and commemorative events, we aim to bring the reality of Alzheimer’s closer to all citizens in a personal and humane way.”

The programme will begin on 21st September with the illumination of Benalmádena’s main landmark buildings in green, a symbolic gesture reflecting the town’s commitment to those affected.

Among the most notable events are the installation of information stands on 26 September at various locations throughout the town; a charity jazz concert on 27 September at 9pm in the municipal auditorium; and the closing event with the musical, The Lion King, on 18 October at the auditorium at 8pm.