Benalmádena marina to fast-track 'urgent' repairs to tourist excursion dock 340,000 euro tender has been issued after a section of the quay beam collapsed in January, sparking safety concerns at the popular port

The project has received urgent authorisation from the Andalusian public ports agency.

The board of directors of Benalmádena marina has approved an urgent tender for essential repair and adaptation works on the dock used by tourist excursion vessels.

The move comes after the Andalusian public ports agency (APPA) granted urgent authorisation, a status that allows the local council to expedite both the administrative processing and the physical execution of the project.

The work is needed following incidents including a section of the quay beam collapsing on 19 January, fortunately causing no personal injury or property damage.

This incident has necessitated the urgent commissioning of the work, with a base tender budget of more than 340,000 euros. Once the project is awarded, the work is expected to take 60 days to complete, “barring unforeseen circumstances”.

“With this intervention, Benalmádena marina reinforces its commitment to safety, the proper maintenance of its facilities and the quality of service provided to residents, visitors and businesses in the tourism sector,” the councillor concluded.