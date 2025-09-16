Benalmádena makes Pueblosol car park profitable by charging just one euro per day

José Carlos García Benalmádena Tuesday, 16 September 2025, 14:22 Share

Benalmádena town hall has managed to make the Pueblosol underground car park in the Arroyo de la Miel area profitable. According to the local government team, the income obtained covers the cost of the lease. The car park has a total of 692 spaces over its three floors. Of them, 260 are available to residents for long-term parking, while the rest cost one euro per day. The aim of this low price is to support local commerce and facilitate parking for Benalmadena residents and tourists.

José Miguel Muriel - the CEO of municipal company Provise Benamiel, which is in charge of managing the car park - stated that revenues doubled in August compared to the same month last year, reaching 150 long-term users. This translates to "150 fewer vehicles parking every day in the centre and surroundings" of Arroyo de la Miel. "It was a very important challenge for us to achieve in such a short time," said Muriel, referring to the profitability of the car park. According to him, charging only one euro per day "is the best subsidy that the town hall can give to traders".

The CEO stated that "after these great results", Provise Benamiel is planning the car park's improvements, among them the implementation of chargers for electric vehicles, the creation of a parcel delivery point, ongoing improvements to increase efficiency and safety and the installation of a second lift to make the car park 100% accessible and functional

The car park for one euro per day is available from 7am to 12am.