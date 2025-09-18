Benalmádena to host second activities fair aimed at the town's young people

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Thursday, 18 September 2025, 10:52 Share

Plaza de la Mezquita in Arroyo de la Miel will host the second edition of the activities fair, Break the Routine, on Saturday 20 September, an event organised by the youth department of Benalmádena town hall. These activities, held between 7pm and 9pm, are especially aimed at young people and families and seek to highlight the wide range of activities that take place throughout the year in municipal youth spaces, such as the Espacio Joven and Parque Innova.

The event returns after the success of its first edition in 2024, with the aim of showcasing the many options for healthy, creative and participatory leisure that the local council makes available to local young people. During the fair, visitors will be able to enjoy workshops, live demonstrations, sports and cultural activities, as well as receive information about the youth initiatives and resources available in the town.

Youth councillor Lucía Camero explained the importance of this initiative, which she described as a reflection of the department’s commitment to young people: “We want young people to feel like an active part of their community, to have spaces where they can express themselves, explore interests and share concerns. Break the Routine is an open door to everything the youth department offers throughout the year.”

Camero also reminded attendees that beyond the festive character of the event, the fair has a clear purpose: to encourage participation and provide alternatives that promote young people’s wellbeing.

“We are working to ensure that young people have real options for healthy leisure, culture and training without having to leave the town. This fair is an opportunity to discover everything we do, but also to listen to what young people want and need,” she added.

The town hall hopes to make this an annual event that not only encourages people to break away from everyday routine, but also to highlight the role of young people as a driving force for dynamism, creativity and community spirit in the town.