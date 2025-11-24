Benalmádena honours commitment to modernise fire brigade

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Monday, 24 November 2025, 09:19 Share

The fire brigade in Benalmádena e has added a new water-tender fire engine to strengthen water supplies during firefighting operations, a resource the municipality previously lacked. Also known as a water tanker, the vehicle can be used when there is no working hydrant within reach of other fire equipment.

The investment, totalling 236,000 euros, has enabled the acquisition of a vehicle equipped with advanced electronic water-pumping systems, as well as special perimeter safety lighting, which increases both efficiency and safety during interventions.

Until the arrival of this unit, when firefighters needed a larger water supply, they had to request support from the municipal operational services. With this new resource, interventions are carried out more quickly and the emergency response capacity is improved.

The town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, said, “This addition reflects the council’s commitment to the safety of our residents and to modernising the fire service.”

The purchase of the new vehicle forms part of a wider plan to renew and modernise the fire service fleet, to which three new engines currently being manufactured will soon be added, with an additional investment of more than one million euros. “With these additions, Benalmádena continues to make progress in enhancing its latest resources to the benefit of both the fire service and the public,” the mayor added.

The new water-tender fire engine bears the name of Corporal Pedro Serrano, a member of the service who died in the line of duty in 2016 after 14 years of service to Benalmádena. His name appears on both doors of the vehicle as a permanent tribute.

The head of the Benalmádena fire service, David Bañasco, said that “every time colleagues work with this vehicle, they will feel that Pedro is with them, reminding them of his dedication and commitment to the community”.