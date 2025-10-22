Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The talks will take place in the Anica Torres active participation centre. SUR
Housing crisis

Benalmádena to hold informative sessions about rental grants for vulnerable people

The social welfare department is hosting two eventss to explain the requirements, necessary documentation and the application process for these grants, which are being offered by the Andalusian regional government

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 13:36

The social welfare department of Benalmádena town hall has organised two information sessions for vulnerable people interested in rental assistance. The sessions will take place on Friday 24 and Friday 31 October (10.30am) at the Anica Torres active participation centre in Arroyo de la Miel.

The sessions will be led by the social welfare team, who will explain the requirements, necessary documentation and the application process for these grants, which are being offered by the Andalusian regional government. The grants are intended for groups such as victims of gender-based violence, victims of sexual exploitation, the homeless and people at risk of eviction, among other vulnerable situations recognised by social services.

Social welfare councillor Áurea Peralta said, “The town hall wants to ensure that no person in a vulnerable situation is left without the opportunity to access these grants due to a lack of information or support. That is why we are offering these sessions to the public, with the support of our social workers, who will answer all questions and guide them through the application process."

The councillor explained that this aid “represents a great relief for many families going through difficult times”. The grant covers up to 500 euros a month in rent, with a total limit of 6,000 euros. The application period will be open from 3 November to 2 December.

The information sessions were announced on Wednesday, just one day after a German resident of Torremolinos shot himself in the head as he was about to be evicted from his home.

