Benalmádena hockey club celebrates 40th anniversary with presentation of new kit

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Thursday, 3 October 2024, 08:29 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Benalmádena Hockey Club officially presented its new kit for the 2024/2025 season on Wednesday, an event that took place at the headquarters of property developers RH Privé, sponsor of the club. More than 300 hockey players are part of this sports club, which this year celebrates its 40th anniversary, and which has taken Benalmádena to the top of this sports discipline on the national and international stage.

The event was attended by the president of the hockey club, Ramón López, the general director of RH Privé, Guillermo Rodríguez, and the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, who highlighted his firm commitment to the hockey club and expressed his admiration "for having taken the name of Benalmádena to the top of this sports discipline at a national and international level".

Lara highlighted the fact that the club is currently the only Andalusian club that competes in the national league in the men's category, and the first Andalusian club in the men's and women's league to play in the highest category of national hockey, the División de Honor A.

"We were very proud to celebrate the Copa del Rey y de la Reina de Hockey last season in our town, and we are already warming up to celebrate the men's youth cup, which will take place during December, and the Spanish women's indoor hockey championship, which will be held next May,” Lara said.

“Breaking with the seasonality of the tourism sector and projecting our municipality as a flagship of sports tourism to host clubs of the different disciplines during the winter months is one of our main objectives, and this is achieved thanks to the effort and work carried out by the different sports clubs and the quality of our facilities, which are a benchmark at the national and international level,” he added