Benalmádena highlights importance of respecting the environment
World Environment Day 2024

A series of interactive initiatives that focus on recycling, efficiency in the use of water, the polluting effect of waste, biodiversity and climate change will be held in Plaza Adolfo Suárez

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 10:18

As part of its plan to mark World Environment Day (5 June), Benalmádena will hold a series of initiatives in Plaza Adolfo Suárez (Pueblosol) between 11am and 1pm on Saturday 15 June.

The initiative will have an interactive eco-scientific circuit for the whole family, with free activities that will be led by Planeta Explora. This initiative is in addition to others carried out in different schools and educational centres in the municipality with the aim of raising awareness among citizens, and especially children, about the importance of caring and respecting the environment.

With a focus on learning through enjoyment and fun, the event will address key day-to-day issues necessary to care for the planet, such as recycling, efficiency in the use of water, the polluting effect of waste, biodiversity and climate change, among other actions.

Organised by Unesco, World Environment Day highlights the fact that the protection and health of the environment is a major issue that affects the well-being of people and economic development throughout the world. This year’s theme is ‘Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience’.

