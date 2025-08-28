Benalmádena gives green light to its new water use regulations

José Carlos García Benalmádena Thursday, 28 August 2025, 20:56 Share

Benalmádena town hall now has new rules that will regulate the efficient use and management of water in the municipality. The text has been definitively approved after passing the objections period following its initial approval in the full council session last April. The main objective of these regulations is to prepare the town for possible new episodes of drought that may occur in the future.

The councillor with a responsibility for water supply, Juan Olea, said that this new bylaw provides tools "to act and regulate in times of drought such as the one we have experienced recently and which, unfortunately, will occur again". "That way, when it happens, we want to be well prepared."

In this way, the regulations include measures to guarantee savings and efficiency in water consumption, promoting the use of alternative water resources for those uses that do not require drinking water, such as the watering of green areas and the cleaning or washing of streets. It also promotes awareness-raising and sensitisation of citizens to ensure that they use water rationally and efficiently.

Rights and obligations

The rules consist of rights and obligations that "have the ultimate aim of avoiding incorrect or excessive use of water", as Olea pointed out. He also said that after the new ordinance comes into force, "Benalmádena will be legally better prepared than ever to face future situations of water shortage".

"The council now has an effective mechanism to implement measures for rational water use," said Olea, adding that the local government team "has looked the problem in the face and has created a legal framework that allows us to act swiftly in case it becomes necessary again".

The councillor called on residents to continue to make rational use of water, despite the improvement in the reservoir's reserves. He explained that the town hall is working on the necessary permits and work to extend the irrigation areas with reclaimed water, along the same lines as what has been done for the last two years in Parque de la Paloma.

Olea also stressed that the regulations "are the result of a long and intense process of meetings and contributions" made by experts in the field within the different drought control committees convened by the municipal authority.