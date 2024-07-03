Benalmádena gives green light to demolition of three abandoned hotels

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 15:29 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena town hall has given the green light to the demolition of three old abandoned hotels in the Los Pintores complex, which are located on the second line from the beach, and which have been closed since 2008, at the height of the economic crisis in Spain. Since then, the three buildings have fallen into ruin, which is why the current owners have only considered the possibility of their demolition.

It has been more than two months since the council, as confirmed by its councillor for tourism, Presi Aguilera, gave the green light to the demolition operation. However, the current owners and the real estate group Aliseda, say that there is still no planned date for the demolition. What they do acknowledge is that they are currently negotiating with “potential buyers” interested in the land.

The Los Tres Pintores hotel complex has been in the hands of a company involved in a bankruptcy process for many years. This was resolved a few months ago when the land became the property of Aliseda, as payment for the debt that the previous owner-companies had with them. The objective that Aliseda has been working on since then is to “sell the land to developers” interested in building luxury residential properties, according to sources close to the negotiations.

Trial and eviction

One of the most complicated moments that the hotel complex has experienced since it was abandoned 16 years ago occurred in January 2022, when, in compliance with a court order, issued years earlier, the police proceeded to evict around thirty people who were residing in the buildings, which were considered to be a serious health risk.

Before reaching that point, the council had repeatedly urged the company that owned the hotel complex at the time to carry out a comprehensive cleaning and rat-extermination action, as well securing the complex, although the company failed to respond. Hence the start of the legal process.

The previous council estimated the outlay it made for clearing tasks and the securing of the location to be 60,000 euros.