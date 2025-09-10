Working group set up to decide future uses of Benalmádena's derelict bullring

José Carlos García Benalmádena Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 13:41 Share

The future of the Benalmádena bullring, declared to be in a state of legal urban ruin, will be dealt with by a technical working group. This was announced by the town council after a meeting with the president of the Benalmádena bullfighting association, Rafael Gamero, its vice-president, Óscar Bravo, and the former director of bullfighting affairs at Malaga's provincial authority and ex-mayor of the town, Enrique Moya.

The town hall said that the meeting has served "to lay the foundations for the constitution" of a working group made up of the council, municipal technicians and the association with the aim of "tackling concrete actions" that will allow "the recovery of an enclave that forms part of the history of Benalmádena and provide it with an open sociocultural use that will allow different activities".

Zoom Lara (2r) has met with the bullfighting cultural association. SUR

The council has not given details of its plans for this space in the Pueblo, inaugurated in 1968, although it does clarify that among these activities "will be those linked to the world of bullfighting".

The local government team said that "it now wants to establish the lines of action to be followed, based on consensus and after having all the mandatory reports in order to guarantee the promotion of a viable project for the future of this emblematic enclave".

Saving part of the façade and expanding seating capacity

During the full council session on 12 August, sports councillor Alejandro Carretero said that the town hall will at least try to save "part of the façade" of this "emblematic" building and build a venue that can host musical concerts, theatre or other cultural events. Carretero explained that the new construction could have a larger capacity than the 2,700 spectators that the bullring has, adding that the venue could be "important to give life" to Benalmádena.

The bullring was declared in a state of ruin in 2011, and a recent report by the provincial authority has once again reached the same conclusion, condemning it to demolition.