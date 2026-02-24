Benalmádena exhibition celebrates female icons and children's rights

Mayor Juan Antonio Lara at the opening of the new exhibition in Benalmádena.

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 24 February 2026, 10:22 Share

Benalmádena is hosting a new exhibition, Niñas del Mundo (girls of the world), an initiative promoted by Cruz Roja that focuses on gender equality and the defence of children’s rights.

The exhibition, which can be visited at the Casa de Cultura until Wednesday 11 March, presents through illustrations major female role models from history as they were when they were children, highlighting how their childhood hopes and aspirations were the seed of the achievements they later attained.

Among the figures portrayed are personalities such as Nina Simone, Frida Kahlo, Marie Curie, Malala Yousafzai, Serena Williams and Clara Campoamor, among others.

The work of artist Sara Bellés (Castellón), the exhibition reinforces the message that children are not only the future, but also the present, and must be heard.

The inauguration of the collection was attended by the Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, as well as representatives of the Red Cross, including Francisca López Espinar, Vice-President of Cruz Roja Andalucía and Javiera Salas Gómez, head of Cruz Roja Malaga.

“This exhibition is a very valuable tool for conveying to our children that their dreams have no limits. The town hall will continue to support projects that promote genuine equality and help to shape citizens committed to a fairer society,” Lara said.

The mayor added that Benalmádena “reaffirms its commitment to promoting equal opportunities, female empowerment and the protection of children’s rights”.