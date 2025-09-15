Benalmádena enjoys an ‘explosion of creativity’ during national graffiti competition

The town's mayor at the event in Benalmádena at the weekend.

Benalmádena became the stage for an “explosion of creativity” last weekend thanks to the hosting of one of the stops of the national graffiti league (LNG), which arrived in the town for the first time, specifically in the tunnel next to the Torrequebrada casino. The event brought together ten prominent urban artists from across Spain who transformed the space into an open-air art gallery.

The event is part of the recovery, transformation and resilience plan, funded by the European Next Generation EU funds, and developed through the tourism sustainability plan (PSTD) and the ‘Benalmádena Gastro’ project, promoted by the town hall with the aim of linking urban culture with the promotion of local identity, in this case, its rich cuisine.

During the closing ceremony and awards presentation, the Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, expressed his gratitude to the participating artists and emphasised the importance of initiatives like this for the town’s cultural development:

“Benalmádena is an open, diverse and vibrant municipality. With events like this, we champion a culture that breaks barriers, lives on the streets, and connects directly with our residents and visitors. The national graffiti league has not only brought high-quality art, it also leaves a visual and emotional legacy in a space that now takes on new meaning for everyone.”

The first prize at this Benalmádena stop went to K-Lina (Carolina Carmona), an artist from Almonte (Huelva) with a degree in fine arts and a career defined by her connection to nature, symbolism and collective themes. K-Lina is also the founder of the Doñana Jam festival and has carried out numerous mural and social intervention projects.

The second prize was awarded to Daes, an artist originally from El Chorro (Álora) and now based in Seville, who presented a powerful piece focused on portraiture, his specialty. His pictorial style and the expressiveness of his work establish him as one of the strongest voices in contemporary graffiti in Andalucía.

The third award went to Hide2, from Malaga, a veteran of this initiative whose career began 2001.

In addition to the competition, the event included parallel activities such as a free graffiti workshop for young people, held on Saturday with strong participation.

The ten works produced will remain permanently on display in the Torrequebrada tunnel, creating a new cultural space in the town that will serve as a meeting point between art, the community and tourism.