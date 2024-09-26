Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Benalmádena enhances pet-friendly status by hosting first national dog show this weekend
What to do

Benalmádena enhances pet-friendly status by hosting first national dog show this weekend

More than 70 breeds from all over Spain are expected to be present at the event, with the aim of "highlighting the role that dogs play in society and all the positive aspects that responsible ownership generates”

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Thursday, 26 September 2024, 17:23

Benalmádena will host the I Concurso Nacional Canino (national dog competition) on the Los Nadales fairground from 10am on Sunday 29 September, for which a high turnout is expected, given that the event counts towards the Andalusian Championship.

This competition, which attracts participants not only from the region but also from all over the country, features more than 70 different breeds of dogs, with the aim of "highlighting the role that dogs play in society and all the positive aspects that responsible ownership generates”.

Among the initiatives, 'social dog' stands out, which consists of simple tests that aim to "check and examine the level of social behaviour of an animal in different environments, and it’s in response to different situations in everyday life, demonstrating responsible ownership and control over the dog", according to the organisers.

Town hall announces the competition.
SUR

Winners of the various categories will be given a certificate and a medal for the dog and owner as a souvenir.

"We are an open and dog-friendly municipality, and all those who love the canine world have an unmissable event on their doorstep this weekend,” animal welfare councillor Aurea Peralta said.

Registration for this event is free.

