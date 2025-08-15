Benalmádena embellishes processional route of its patron with decorative structure

Tony Bryant Friday, 15 August 2025, 11:08 Share

Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, has inaugurated the new decorative structure that will form part of the processional route of the Virgin de la Cruz, which will embark on its annual procession on Friday 15 August. The structure has been installed in response to a request from of the younger members of the brotherhood that maintains the image, who have taken an active role in its decoration.

“It makes us proud to see how our traditions remain alive thanks to the drive of our young people. This new structure not only enhances the beauty of the route, but also symbolises the commitment of the new generations to our roots,” Lara said.

Festivities councillor Yolanda Peña added that the town hall “will continue to support every initiative that showcases our traditions and strengthens the active role of our citizens”.

In honour of the Virgen de la Cruz, the town’s patron, Plaza de las Tres Culturas in Benalmádena Pueblo will host three days of festivities from Friday 15 to Sunday 17 August. The fair will run from 1pm until 7pm each day, except on Friday, the day of the procession, when the festivities will end at 6pm. The procession will leave Plaza del Alguacil at 7.30pm and follow the route through the streets of Benalmádena Pueblo.