Benalmádena to create its own gastronomic brand

After revamping the town hall's corporate visual identity, Benalmádena council is now preparing to create its own gastronomic brand. To this end, the council has put out to tender a contract for 108,900 euros, which aims to achieve this goal in several phases. The first will be market research, which will also seek to attract, coordinate and raise awareness among the local business community, creating a working group. A strategic plan will then be developed, defining, among other things, the graphic design and communication actions. Finally, in a third phase, the launch of the brand.

The local authority’s initiative, which is part of the sustainable tourism destination plan ‘Benalmádena, the green lung of the Costa del Sol’, is fully funded through Next Generation EU funds. It provides for the development of around twenty communication actions and a minimum of five events under a contract to be executed within seven months.

Among these, the document proposes, for example, the creation of a ‘gastromapa’ (food map); the holding of a travelling foodie event through the different areas of the municipality (Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmádena Pueblo and the coast), with live cooking demonstrations and tastings; the organisation of a tourist event "like a culinary fair"; the holding of a gastronomy conference or forum, or even a "gastronomic white night," with live music and tapas tastings. It also suggests the creation of "a slogan or a brand that clearly identifies the characteristic features of the town's gastronomic culture", and the creation of the "Benalmádena Gastro awards" to annually recognise aspects such as dishes, local produce, innovation and chefs.

The aim is to "strengthen" the town's gastronomic tourism offering by creating a brand along with a set of experiences and events that reflect the cultural identity of Benalmádena's cuisine.