Benalmádena council steps in to undertake emergency action following 'unheeded requests' to owner

Tony Bryant Monday, 23 June 2025, 12:57 Compartir

Benalmádena town hall has announced the completion of emergency work carried out Avenida Índico to restore safety in the area, which councillor Juan Olea said was necessary due to the “imminent danger” posed. Olea said the work, which had a budget of more than 150,000 euros, was undertaken following several "unheeded requests" to the property owners.

The intervention was based on technical reports that confirmed the urgency and necessity of the actions taken, which involved the cleaning, stabilisation and protection of the embankment to prevent further landslides.

“This is a problematic area, especially during heavy rainfall, where there have been repeated landslides affecting the pavement and road surface. The embankment has been causing these issues for years, and the property owners have failed to resolve them permanently. As a result, we have been forced to close the road on numerous occasions, always prioritising the safety of residents and vehicles using the area,” the councillor said.

Olea pointed out that the landslides had increased over the last year. “This embankment had become a danger zone in our municipality, requiring urgent action. The town hall has now stepped in to carry out the work. We have a sense of duty, responsibility and concern for the safety of our residents,” he added.

The emergency work was carried out in coordination with the Local Police, who implemented the necessary traffic measures to eliminate potential risks during the duration of the work.