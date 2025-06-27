Benalmádena continues to strengthen prevention and awareness measures against West Nile virus

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 27 June 2025, 11:23 Compartir

Benalmádena town hall is continuing to reinforce its efforts in prevention and public awareness regarding West Nile virus (WNV), in coordination with the regional ministry of health. Benalmádena is currently classified as being at medium risk, so the council has intensified its monitoring of mosquito breeding grounds, particularly targeting Culex mosquitoes, which are the primary vectors of the virus.

The campaign is part of the Andalusian surveillance and control programme, which involves over 250 professionals from various sectors, including local council technicians, scientists, public health inspectors and specialist companies.

Throughout the month of June, the town hall is running an information campaign aimed at both residents and visitors. The campaign is being promoted on municipal bus shelters and shares self-protection tips and advice on preventing mosquito bites.

“We are acting responsibly and proactively,” said health councillor Áurea Peralta. “Even though there are no active cases in the region, we must not lower our guard. Public cooperation is crucial to minimising any risk,” she said.

Among the advice being shared is the importance of avoiding stagnant water accumulation; keeping pools, fountains and tanks well maintained; and protecting oneself from bites, particularly at dawn and dusk.

The councillor explained that “prevention starts at home”. “A small action such as emptying a container of water can make a big difference in the fight against this virus,” she added.

For its part, the Andalusian government has launched a complementary campaign via social media and pharmacies, recommending the use of approved repellents, wearing light-coloured and long-sleeved clothing, installing mosquito screens and making responsible use of household insecticides.

Although 80 per cent of cases are asymptomatic, a small proportion of those infected may experience fever, general discomfort or, in rare cases, neurological complications.

“We will continue to inform and support the public throughout the entire risk season. Public health is an absolute priority for this administration,” concluded Peralta.