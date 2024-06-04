Benalmádena continues enhancing its historical heritage with renovation of watchtower

The watchtower in Torremuelle is one of three in the municipality.

Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Benalmádena town hall is continuing with the work to restore and enhance the historical heritage of the municipality with the renovation of the watchtower in the Torremuelle district, a monument declared an asset of cultural interest (BIC).

The town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, said the project includes the installation of new LED lighting, seeing as the tower and its surroundings have been vandalised due to inadequate lighting in this area. In addition, the installation of a perimeter fence has also been planned to protect the tower, which was built in the sixteenth century after the arrival of the Christians in Benalmádena.

The mayor, who visited the work this week, said, “The objective of this action is the recovery of the tower itself and the surrounding environment. This renovation project, as with the one to restore the Torre Bermeja, has been coordinated by different municipal departments.”

The Torremuelle watchtower is one of the three located in the municipality constructed by the Christians in the 16th century to support the coastal defensive system. Some historians claim that there may be remains of the town’s Roman era under this tower, as it is located in the same area as the Roman maritime villa of Torremuelle.