Benalmádena to carry out study into empty properties to increase rental offer in town

Benalmádena town hall has given the green light to a study that will outline a clear picture of the number and state of empty housing units in the Costa del Sol municipality. The ultimate goal of the study is to expand the supply of residential rentals through institutional support measures. This was announced by councillor for urban planning Presi Aguilera, who explained that this study will help the ruling team come up with "solutions to the housing problems, which plagues the whole country and especially areas such as the Costa del Sol".

The report will include a series of "strategic" data such as the identification of empty dwellings, an analysis of their characteristics (age, type of construction, size or state of conservation), as well as the possible causes that have led to the property being unoccupied.

A 'pressing need' and a 'relentless' job

With access to such data, the study will assess the impact of unoccupied housing on the real estate market, the local economy, the quality of life of Benalmádena residents and the urban planning department's work. The aim is to propose a series of measures to encourage the rental of these homes.

Aguilera has acknowledged that there is a "pressing need" for housing due to the "constant" growth of Benalmádena. At the same time, councillor for housing José Luis Bergillos has assured that the municipal government "is working tirelessly to respond to this social demand" through "strategic decisions" such as the recent acquisition of some land in the Rocas Blancas area by the town hall, which plans to build almost 200 public housing units for "young people and residents with special needs".