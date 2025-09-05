Benalmádena carries out renovation work on schools ahead of new term

Thorough cleaning work has been carried out in the town's schools.

Benalmádena councillor for education, María Luisa Robles, together with officials from the operational services department, visited the Poeta Salvador Rueda school this week, where renovation and cleaning work has been carried out ahead of the imminent start of the school year. The councillor said that these efforts form part of a joint line of work between various municipal departments, reflecting a firm commitment to improving the maintenance and upkeep of all schools and educational centres.

Thorough cleaning work has also been carried out at the Arco Iris nursery school, as well as at the Mariana Pineda, Miguel Hernández and Jacaranda schools. In the coming days, similar work will be completed at the El Tomillar and La Paloma schools.

In addition, the pedestrian crossings at all entrances to these schools have been repainted and new illuminated signage has been installed.

Robles expressed her gratitude for the team effort between municipal departments in carrying out these tasks, which have also included road resurfacing in areas near schools.