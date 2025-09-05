Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Thorough cleaning work has been carried out in the town's schools. SUR
Education

Benalmádena carries out renovation work on schools ahead of new term

The council in the Costa del Sol town said "it reflects a firm commitment to improving the maintenance and upkeep of all educational centres"

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Friday, 5 September 2025, 10:50

Benalmádena councillor for education, María Luisa Robles, together with officials from the operational services department, visited the Poeta Salvador Rueda school this week, where renovation and cleaning work has been carried out ahead of the imminent start of the school year. The councillor said that these efforts form part of a joint line of work between various municipal departments, reflecting a firm commitment to improving the maintenance and upkeep of all schools and educational centres.

Thorough cleaning work has also been carried out at the Arco Iris nursery school, as well as at the Mariana Pineda, Miguel Hernández and Jacaranda schools. In the coming days, similar work will be completed at the El Tomillar and La Paloma schools.

In addition, the pedestrian crossings at all entrances to these schools have been repainted and new illuminated signage has been installed.

Robles expressed her gratitude for the team effort between municipal departments in carrying out these tasks, which have also included road resurfacing in areas near schools.

