Benalmádena smartens up one of its key historical heritage sites

The access and lighting have been improved and the gardens have been smartened up.

Benalmádena town hall has completed the work to adapt and enhance the Torre del Muelle, a 16th century watchtower that was part of the coastal defence system. Together with Torre Quebrada and Torre Bermeja, this tower is listed as an asset of cultural interest (BIC).

The project is part of the plan to improve and embellish the town's historical heritage and has consisted of the illumination of the tower, the improvement of the accesses and the installation of perimeter fencing. The project also included the cleaning of the bank leading to the Torremuelle beach and the tidying up of the gardens. In addition, work has been carried out on levelling the land and improving it with gravel.

According to the council, the work on the slope has been "complex", and has been carried out by a company specialising in high-altitude work, which has allowed "for the first time in a long time" a "large amount of rubble, rubbish and undergrowth" to be removed from the area, cleaning up one of the “most emblematic and well-known beaches” in the municipality.

From "neglect" to enhancement

"The Torremuelle tower is a heritage asset of great importance to Benalmádena, which has been abandoned for decades despite numerous requests from residents demanding its restoration, improved lighting and, in short, its enhancement," the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, said.

“This work now allows residents and visitors to enjoy this space in a safe and pleasant way. Above all, in strict compliance with our commitment, it is well lit and is an attraction that is now visible from a long distance at night," Lara added.

For her part, councillor Jésica Trujillo said that "these works are essential to preserve and promote" the town's historical heritage.

"Torremuelle is an example of the rich history of Benalmádena and of our firm commitment to promote its conservation and enhancement, as we are also doing with the conservation project of Torre Bermeja in the Port,” she explained.