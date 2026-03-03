Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The official presentation of this year's Rumbo al Puerto. SUR
Cost del Sol

Two-month culture and entertainment programme returns to Benalmádena port

The Rumbo al Puerto initiative offers a free schedule of events, workshops and concerts each weekend until the end of April

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Tuesday, 3 March 2026, 14:18

Puerto Deportivo in Benalmádena is once again hosting the Rumbo al Puerto cultural cycle, which kicked off in the port at the weekend.

Jointly promoted by the town hall and the business community, under the coordination the Benalmádena traders’ association (ACEB), the programme features a free cultural and entertainment programme aimed at audiences of all ages, which continues until the end of April.

The official presentation was attended by the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, and Rosa María González Rubia, President of the ACEB, along with representatives of the marina’s businesses.

The programme, which includes free concerts, children’s workshops and family shows, continues this weekend (7/8 March) with Beatlemania, a tribute to the ‘fab four’ performed by the Silver Beats. The following weekend (14/15 March) will present Kiddy Rock, with a focus on younger audiences, offering workshops, storytelling sessions and family shows.

During Easter week, the main programme will pause, resuming on 11 and 12 April with more live concerts.

Throughout every weekend of the programme, held between midday and 7pm, an artisan market will offer a wide range of handmade goods, decorations, accessories, health and beauty products, antiques and second-hand books.

The council said that the objective is to strengthen the marina’s leading role as a benchmark for leisure, culture and gastronomy on the Costa del Sol, while supporting the growth of local businesses and the hospitality sector.

