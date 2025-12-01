Benalmádena begins work to transform image of its seafront promenade

Tony Bryant Monday, 1 December 2025, 17:35 Share

Benalmádena council has begun work on the installation of seven shaded areas along the Virgen del Carmen seafront promenade, between the Santa Ana and Malapesquera beaches. This project aims to create new pergolas to replace the old ones that were demolished in 2018 due to their poor state.

The project is fully funded by European funds through the sustainable tourism plan, included in the recovery, transformation and resilience plan. The work, which has been awarded to the company Probisa Vías y Obras SLU, has a budget of more than 800,000 and a completion period of 150 days.

Work has begun on the foundations prior to the installation of the structures themselves. The awnings will consist of five large areas (approximately 80 square metres) made up of three structures of different sizes, and two smaller areas (approximately 60 square metres) formed by two structures. They will include LED strips for night-time lighting, which can be changed to different colours via a remote management system.

“With this project we are going to transform the image of our seafront promenade and respond to a long-standing demand, because many residents and visitors have been calling for new shaded areas ever since the pergolas were removed. These spaces are for people to relax while enjoying the promenade and sea views,” explained the mayor, Juan Antonio Lara.

Work on these new shaded areas is taking place at the same time as another seafront project, the restoration of the iconic El Bil-Bil castle, which is also being developed with substantial European funding.