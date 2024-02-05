Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Work in progress at the Los Molinillos site in Benalmádena. SUR
Archaeologists uncover first Roman tomb during excavation of Los Molinillos site in Benalmádena
History

The tomb contained the skeletal remains of a middle-aged woman dating from between the 5th and 7th centuries. The team have discovered numerous other objects during the excavation works at the site, which is expected to open to the public "soon"

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Monday, 5 February 2024, 16:46

The skeletal remains of a woman believed to date from between the 5th and 7th centuries CE has been discovered during excavation works on the archaeological site of Los Molinillos in Benalmádena, a discovery the town hall claims has “given a boost to the research of the town’s Roman past.

The works are being supervised by the municipal archaeological director, Miguel Vila, who explained that the tomb, the first to be discovered in the municipality, contained the body of what he believes is a middle-aged woman.

The discovery has led the archaeologists to surmise that the area was used as a cemetery after the period when the site was used as a Roman salting factory.

The team have discovered numerous other objects during the excavation works, which have been taking place for 20 years, although details will not be released until the pieces have been researched and documented.

“This discovery will offer a more accurate interpretation of how this oil production factory worked in the first century, and later remodelled into a salting production centre, which, according to research, was in use between the third and fifth centuries,” Vila said.

As governed by the rules of the regional authority, once the archaeological materials, together with skeletal remains, have been documented, they must be surrendered to the provincial museum of Malaga for safekeeping.

The council said that the restoration of the site “is progressing at a good pace” and is expected to open to the public “soon”.

