Benalmádena announces second phase of road resurfacing plan

With a total investment of more than 700,000 euros, funded by municipal funds, the project will resume in September and will cover more than twenty streets

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 20 August 2025, 12:05

Benalmádena town hall will begin the next phase of its asphalting plan in September, after completing the first section this summer in the parking area of the CEIP El Tomillar school and the car parking area on Calle Moscatel.

With a total investment of more than 700,000 euros, funded by municipal funds, the resurfacing plan covers more than twenty streets. In addition, the council is already working on a new paving plan to complement the one also launched this summer.

The plan includes the resurfacing of Calles Espiga, Robledo, España, Holanda, Don Marcos, Ícaro, Calipso, Guadalquivir, Amocafre, Ítalo Adanti and Torrequebrada, among others.

Councillor for roads and public works, José Luis Bergillos, said, “We will act on the improvement of very important areas of the municipality, thus fulfilling the legislative commitments made to residents.”

