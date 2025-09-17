Benalmádena announces plans to preserve cultural and historical heritage of iconic building

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 11:51 Share

Benalmádena town hall has initiated the process to acquire a plot of land in Arroyo de la Miel to serve as a complementary space to the iconic ‘Ventorrillo de la Perra’ building. The urban planning department aims to enhance this historic property and provide services that facilitate its future use, such as the creation of a parking area to improve mobility and accessibility throughout the area.

In this context, councillor Presi Aguilera explained that this tender, for more than 544,000 euros, seeks a plot in the heart of Arroyo de la Miel, within a 150-metre radius of the property, with a minimum area of 1,425 square metres - an extension that “would provide sufficient space to meet the needs of residents and the public”.

Regarding existing buildings on the plot, the successful bidder will be responsible for their demolition within a maximum of six months from the signing of the contract.

Aguilera said that through this initiative, the town hall seeks to fulfil its commitment to the recovery and revitalisation of emblematic sites such as this iconic building, as this plot “will allow the project to be equipped with complementary services and improve the experience of residents and visitors, thus ensuring optimal use of this highly valuable space in the town”.

Ventorrillo de la Perra was constructed in 1785 and was once a restaurant used by muleteers and smugglers. The building was restored in 1972, although it preserved its 18th century architectural style. Benalmádena council officially acquired the historic building in December 2023. The acquisition was formalised through a property transfer agreement that was part of a broader initiative to enhance the cultural and historical heritage of the municipality.