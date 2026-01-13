Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Benalmádena tourism councillor Presi Aguilera. SUR
Benalmadena

Benalmádena aims to consolidate its position in the Finnish market during Matka Helsinki 2026 travel fair

The leading tourism gathering in Northern Europe, the three day event marks the start of the travel year, bringing together industry experts and high purchasing power consumers at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Tuesday, 13 January 2026, 10:47

Benalmádena is heading to the Matka Helsinki 2026 international travel fair with the aim of consolidating its position in the Finnish market and strengthening promotion of the destination during the mid and low seasons. The leading tourism gathering in Northern Europe, the three day event (16-18 January) marks the start of the travel year, bringing together industry experts and high purchasing power consumers at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre.

According to the latest data from the Costa del Sol tourism board, in 2025 Benalmádena recorded 8,431 Finnish visitors and nearly 58,000 overnight stays. Despite the downturn in the domestic market over the past year, these figures confirm the sustained interest of this visitor profile in the destination.

Benalmádena tourism councillor Presi Aguilera said the town hall’s objective is to “improve the quality of tourism, focusing on markets such as Finland”.

“Finland is a priority market for Benalmádena, particularly due to its affinity with our climate, our cultural offer and the opportunity to attract medium- and long-stay visits outside the peak season,” she explained.

Aguilera said that Benalmádena’s presence at Matka will be further reinforced by a high-impact visibility campaign on large-format screens in Helsinki, running from 14 to 18 January.

During her stay in Helsinki, the councillor will hold strategic meetings with tour operators, specialised media and representatives of the air transport sector with the aim of exploring new opportunities for collaboration and connectivity.

“Taking part in Matka allows us to listen directly to the market, identify trends and adapt our promotion to the new demands of Nordic travellers who are seeking authentic experiences and safe, sustainable destinations,” the councillor added.

Aguilera also pointed out that Benalmádena has a stable community of nearly 1,000 registered Finnish residents, “a human link that makes Finland a strategic market not only in tourism terms, but also from a residential perspective”.

