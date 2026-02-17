Malaga violence: young man fractures acquaintance's skull in abandoned children's home

The National Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly assaulting an acquaintance with a hammer and fracturing his skull in an abandoned children's home in the coastal town of Torremolinos.

The incident happened a week ago. The 21-year-old victim was admitted to a local health centre with serious injuries. He later underwent a surgery at Hospital Regional in Malaga.

In the meantime, the National Police located and arrested the suspect.