Around 80 teams head to Torremolinos for national kickboxing championship

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 22 November 2024, 12:45

Torremolinos will host the Spanish kickboxing championship from Friday 29 November to Sunday 1 December, an event that will bring together over 800 participants from across the country, marking the most important national competition of 2024.

The event, held at the San Miguel sports complex, was announced by sports councillor Ramón Alcaide, together with the president of the Andalusian federation of kickboxing and Muay Thai, Rafael González, who explained that the competition will include categories from children to senior and master of the modalities point fighting, light contact, kick light and K1 light.

The competition, which will be televised nationwide by the Liga Sport channel, has free admission until capacity is reached.

"I would like to highlight the tourist aspect and positive impact on the local economy that this event has, because it will attract more than 1,000 people to our town, including athletes, coaches and family members, at a time when the influx of visitors is usually lower," Alcaide said.

"There are around 80 clubs from all over Spain that will take part in this sporting event. Andalucía plays a significant role in Spanish kickboxing; it is currently the federation with the most licences and the one that achieves the greatest successes," González added.