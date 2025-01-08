Around 30 different nationalities have used the new legal guidance service for foreigners in Torremolinos

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 10:49

Torremolinos town hall has announced that the legal guidance service for foreigners launched in July 2024 has since resolved 300 queries made by 283 users. Up to 30 different nationalities have made use of this new service offered every Wednesday and Thursday from 9am until 1.30pm, including those from countries such as Colombia, Argentina, Venezuela, Morocco, Germany, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Bangladesh and the UK.

The largest number of queries have been related to the requirements of social and family ties, followed by those related to the modifications of residence, requirements for student visas, and the requirements for the certificate of registration of citizens of the European Union.

The service is offered by an expert lawyer, although it is necessary to make an appointment through the Torremolinos Despega app, or at the social services department of the town hall.

The legal advisory service works in collaboration with the social services department, which is responsible for producing social integration reports. Legal guidance involves providing individualised assistance to each user, informing them of the necessary requirements aimed at regularising their status in Spain. This includes aspects related to employment, education, family reunification, modifications of residence and work permits for employed or long-term residents, nationality applications and asylum, among other things.