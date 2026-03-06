Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Around 2,000 pupils to participate in Benalmádena athletics competition throughout March

This competition, aimed at primary and secondary education pupils, has the main objective of promoting sports practice from an early age, as well as conveying key educational values through athletics

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 6 March 2026, 16:01

Benalmádena is hosting the 43rd municipal athletics sports games during the month of March, a competition that brings together around 2,000 pupils from the town’s schools.

This competition, aimed at primary and secondary education pupils, has the main objective of promoting sports practice from an early age, as well as conveying key educational values through athletics, such as effort, teamwork, equality, cooperation and respect for rules.

Sports councillor Alejandro Carretero said, “The games will bring together thousands of young people to enjoy sport in an educational, participatory and inclusive environment.”

The competition will take place at the athletics tracks of the Arroyo de la Miel sports centre on 10, 12, 17 and 19 March. The events included cover various athletics disciplines, including track races, high jump, long jump, shot put, javelin and mixed relays.

“We want these games to be a true celebration of school sport, where all children have the opportunity to participate, share experiences and enjoy athletics on equal terms,” Carretero concluded.

