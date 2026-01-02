Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Some of the participants in fancy dress. SUR

Around 1,800 people turn out to end 2025 in Torremolinos during fun run to support Cudeca

The runners, who were encouraged to participate in fancy dress, followed a three-kilometre route through the streets of the town and on to plaza Costa del Sol, where an afternoon of live entertainment was held

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 2 January 2026, 14:40

Torremolinos once again saw out the old year with the popular San Silvestre fun run, a participatory event that took place in the Costa del Sol town on 31 December. Around 1,800 people participated in the run - many of whom participated in fancy dress - which followed a three-kilometre route from through the streets of the town centre and on to Plaza Costa del Sol, where an afternoon of entertainment was enjoyed by the participants and those who came out to support the event.

Various prizes were presented for the best fancy dress in the categories of individual, group, educational centre and largest collective.

As in previous years, the event was also used to raise funds for charity: this year, all proceeds raised will be donated to the Cudeca You Are a Key Piece’ campaign, which aims to raise 355,000 euros to cover part of the costs of its inpatient unit.

